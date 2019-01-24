Keira Knightley, Dominic West and Aiysha Hart star in Collette, playing at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Jan. 26. (Image contributed)

Knightly captures independent spirit of writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Our next Film Society movie is another based on a true story, that of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, an early 20th Century writer more widely known as simply Colette, who became famous for her revolutionary and explicit female-oriented novels and plays.

As a young woman, Colette defied convention, leaving her country village to run off to Paris to marry the older, notorious writer and critic Henry Gauthier-Villars. Henry (known by his pen name Willy) is the head of a publishing house that is essentially a “factory” of writers whose work is published as his own. With a voracious appetite for fame and women, Willy’s expensive habits drain his resources and when his writers go unpaid and stop doing his bidding, he enlists his wife to write for him.

Related: The Grizzlies, an inspirational true story

Telling Colette that “no one reads women writers,” he publishes under his name her account of her school days, “Claudine at School.” When it meets with success, he goes so far as to lock her in her room to produce sequels. Thanks to her brilliant literary prose, three more Claudine novels become best-sellers, and, while a suppressed and frustrated Colette argues for the artistic credit she deserves, Willy revels in the fame and financial success. Willy’s self-promotion and serial infidelities are a vexation to Colette, yet liberate her, as, free of his control, she indulges in her own erotic longings with men and women alike. As their respective affairs become more involved and Colette’s work becomes the toast of Paris, their unconventional relationship is tested and the fight for her creative ownership is on.

Related: Redford charms in The Old Man and the Gun

Colette has been called Keira Knightley’s most memorable role. Knightley captures the fascinating, irrepressible and independent spirit of a woman breaking free at a time when that wasn’t easy to do. The movie is an exquisite portrait of Colette’s rebellion against her domineering husband and her rebellion against societal norms to become the artistic genius and literary celebrity that she became. It’s exhilarating, funny, inspiring and thoroughly entertaining. Scenes of physical intimacy are tasteful and few.

Colette has two showings on Saturday January 26 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Salmar Classic. And at 7:30 on Wednesday, January 30, our monthly documentary presentation is Sharkwater Extinction, a Canadian-made movie about the disturbing and illegal shark fin industry.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Author weaves nuggets of fact into fiction

Just Posted

Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Expansion will help ease pressure on over-capacity Shuswap Middle School.

Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Community can learn more about and support the girls’ project at Indiegogo, Project Akonjo

City defers grant application on foreshore trail expansion

Salmon Arm in discussions with neighbouring First Nations bands on proposed West Bay Trail

Sagmoen awaits trials in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts next on Feb. 11

Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

Liht Cannabis Corp. says they will continue to cooperate with B.C. Securities Commission

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Chiefs chill Heat in weekend action

Chase team follows up loss to Kelowna with win over Sicamous Eagles

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

Column: 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet a success

Trail Tales/Marcia Beckner

UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Food-share program keeps food out of landfill

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Knightly captures independent spirit of writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Most Read