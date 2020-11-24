Latest COVID-19 restrictions close Salmon Arm movie theatres

Movie theatre screens are dark once more in Salmon Arm due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, Salmar Cinemas announced its Grand and Classic theatres were closed in response to a clarification made Monday by B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that movie theatres were intended to be part of the latest set of restrictions put in place from Nov. 19 to Dec. 7 to reduce COVID-19 transmission related to social interactions and travel.

“We’re in a very challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are asking for everyone’s help to slow the spread of the virus in our province…,” Henry commented in a Monday, Nov. 24 joint statement with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“This means that right now, we all need slow down our social interactions and increase our layers of protection to get over this next hurdle together. Over the next two weeks, we need to reduce the level of transmission in our province to relieve the stress on our health-care system and keep our schools and workplaces open.

“It is about putting our social gatherings with anyone outside of our immediate household on hold and only doing those things that are essential and safe right now.”

Salmar Cinemas hoped to reopen its theatres sometime after Dec. 7.

