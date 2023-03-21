Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)

Laugh it up with comedian Andrew Grose in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm laughed and comedy came back.

Train Wreck is returning to the Shuswap after three sell-out shows at the Salmar Classic.

This latest show features international comedy powerhouse, Andrew Grose, on March 30.

Grose has charmed audiences for more than three decades and appeared on some of the most prestigious stages in Canada from Montreal’s Just For Laughs to the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.

Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon is excited to bring a show back to Salmon Arm, saying the Salmar Classic is one of the best theatres in the province for live comedy.

“Andrew Grose is a great fit for this awesome venue and anyone who considers themselves a fan of live comedy needs to see him live. He is truly one of the best comedians working today.”

Grose has also performed on countless television specials and at all the major festivals in Canada including the Edmonton Comedy Festival which he’s produced for the last 12 years.

Grose will be at the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm for one show only on Thursday, March 30. For tickets and more information, check out www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

