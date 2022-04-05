Laugh without a ‘pass’ with Herb Dixon in Salmon Arm

Everyone can laugh it up this Friday during Train Wreck’s comedy show at the Salmar Classic in Salmon Arm as B.C. no longer requires a vaccine passport.

April 8, is the first-day vaccine passports are no longer needed in the province and people might be looking for a much-needed giggle.

This is why Train Wreck Comedy is offering a four or more ticket special to see “The Harley Guy” Herb Dixon and his famous, must hear, Harley Davidson impression.

Dixon has performed for a 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede not once, but twice. A few years ago, he was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by Harley Davidson at its 100th-anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King.

“With COVID restriction lifting, people are excited to be getting back out to live shows again, laughing and enjoying themselves as a large group,” said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “Herb Dixon is always a crowd favourite and a must-see and hear, comedian that always brings audiences together with world-class jokes and sound impressions.”

Dixon performs at the Salmar Classic on Friday, April 8. Buy four or more tickets and save 20 per cent by using the coupon code HERB4MORE at checkout.

Tickets are available at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

