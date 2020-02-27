Laughing ladies and country artists sell out Okanagan venue

Alan Doyle and I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! back to back sold out

Alan Doyle, former front man for Great Big Sea and more recent solo artist, appears live in Vernon March 7. (Facebook photo)

Two upcoming Vernon shows have sold out.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! and Alan Doyle go back to back March 6 & 7 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. But unless you can find someone selling pre-purchased tickets online, the intimate venue is sold out for both shows.

Headliner Susan Rice is expected to have the audience in hysterics for the 16th annual celebration of International Women’s Day Friday, March 6. I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! is a returning show with mature content.

Doyle, former Great Big Sea lead vocalist, brings his Rough Side Out Tour to the stage Saturday, March 7.

“This EP is a collection of songs I wrote and/or recorded with some of my favourite writers and dearest friends working primarily in the Canadian country music world these days,” said Doyle. “There’s a country feel that is new for me and yet these songs are undeniably tied to my traditional Celtic home on an Island in the sea. You can take the Boy out of the Bay, but… well, you knows.”

Special guest March 7 is Kelly Prescott, a third generation singer/songwriter who grew up between a tour bus and recording studio steeped in traditional country music. Prescott’s latest single, Church, was released Feb. 14.

