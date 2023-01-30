Singer song writer Bonnie Raitt is coming to Penticton’s SOEC on Sept. 22. (Submitted)

Legendary singer Bonnie Raitt is giving Penticton something to talk about

Raitt will play the South Okanagan Events Centre Sept. 22

Famed singer Bonnie Raitt is giving Penticton something to talk about.

Raitt is coming to Penticton on her ‘Just Like That …’ tour.

This is her first headlining tour of Canada since 2017 where she will make 11 stops in the country including the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Friday, Sept. 22.

She is joined by special guest Royal Wood.

2022 was an incredible year for Raitt with a 75-date headlining U.S. tour; the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album ‘Just Like That…,’ on her independent label Redwing Records, earning four Grammy nominations including ‘Song of the Year’ for the title track.

Tickets for the Penticton date will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

