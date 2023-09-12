Attention all Swifties. The Let’s Get Swifty drag show sweeps into Oliver at Venables Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Poster)

Attention all Swifties. The Let’s Get Swifty drag show sweeps into Oliver at Venables Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Poster)

“Let’s Get Swifty” drag show sweeps into the Okanagan

Taylor Swift fans can enjoy this fully immersive show at theatres in Oliver, Kelowna and Kamloops

Didn’t get to see Taylor Swift in concert or you did and would like to see more? Get ready to be swept off your feet when “Let’s Get Swifty” takes the Interior by storm with a drag show tribute to none other than Taylor Swift.

The lively gathering unites Taylor Swift fans with a drag show experience like no other at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing on Sept. 15, at Nightshift on 5th in Kamloops on Sept. 16 and Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 17.

From die-hard Swifties to casual listeners, this event creates a vibrant community of admirers who share a common love for Swift’s music with mesmerizing performances from Jade Jolie, Khalora Form, Sparkle and Belle Ini.

Show organizers say to expect ‘jaw-dropping dance routines, stunning costume changes, and impeccable lip-syncing that bring Taylor’s iconic melodies to life.’

Hosted by the Legendary Ella Lamoureux, a legendary figure in the drag scene, who takes the reins as your charismatic host for the night.

Secure your tickets at Rebellious Unicorns website.

READ MORE: Red hot Pentastic Penticton Jazz Festival

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live theatreOkanagan

Previous story
Drought, smoke stunt sunflower festival in Armstrong

Just Posted

The Shuswap Community Foundation’s Roger Parenteau receives a cheque for $53,250 from Lakeview Cruise-In’s Preston Johnston and Darin Haayer on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The money was raised at the Sept. 1 Cruise-In event, which was a fundraiser for the community foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (Photo contributed)
Donations continue pouring in to aid Shuswap communities impacted by wildfire

A single prostrate knotweed removed mechanically from Little Mountain Sports Fields and photographed on July 26, 2023. (City of Salmon Arm photo)
Herbicide use planned to control weed infestation at Salmon Arm sports field

Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)
Rotary Club of Salmon Arm raises more than $57,000 for support groups

The boil water notice has been rescinded for North Shuswap users of the Saratoga system but remains in place for the Cottonwood water system. (File photo)
Boil water notice rescinded for Saratoga system in North Shuswap