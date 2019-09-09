The Royal BC Museum is planning ahead for its next exhibits (Wiki Media)

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum (RBCM) is still celebrating its current historic exhibit: Maya, The Great Jaguar Rises, but that doesn’t mean it’s not planning its upcoming features.

READ MORE: The jaguar rises at the Royal BC Museum’s new Maya exhibition

Feb. 14 to March 29 the museum again feature fan favourite Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The short-lived special will then be replaced by a much larger show– literally.

The next feature exhibit is titled Orcas, and explores the importance of the southern resident killer whales and their declining population.

While most information is still under wraps, one preview can be seen it the RBCM’s recent request for proposal, which calls for fabricators to create three life-sized orcas for the exhibit.

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years: a 9 meter-long likeness of the male orca, J1 (Ruffles), a 7 metre-long version of J-16 (Slick) and a 3.2 meter-long likeness of a calf, J-50 (Scarlett).

ALSO READ: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

A separate request for proposal from the museum is asking for an audio-visual specialist to help produce visual and digital services for the upcoming exhibit.

Orcas is set to open around May 2020.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Sons of the Pioneers return to the Okanagan for 85th-anniversary tour
Next story
Attendance soars at Salmon Arm Fair

Just Posted

Ebus route expansion to service Shuswap, North Okanagan

Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento

Attendance soars at Salmon Arm Fair

Hot Saturday sees more than 6,000 people visit fairgrounds for annual community event

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Scotch Creek

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Okanagan corrections officers rally to protest working conditions

Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Most Read