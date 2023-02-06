List of Grammy winners in top categories

Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Samara Joy

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyonce

— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyonce

— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best musica urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyonce

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Buble

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”

— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyonce

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtAwardsEntertainment

Previous story
Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet

Just Posted

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan a ‘hot spot’ for contraband tobacco

Rotarians from the Shuswap Rotary Club of Salmon Arm gather in early 2023 to admire the newly arrived Upright Kawai piano at First United Church, which will be used for festival sessions at the Nexus. The club donated the funds for the purchase of the piano to the Shuswap Music Festival Society. (Photo contributed)
‘We are so lucky’: Enthusiastic chorus greets Shuswap Music Festival’s new piano

Mehdi Sharifi, research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Frances Narcisse, now a Neskonlith councillor and Louis Thomas, Knowledge Keeper with the Neskonlith band, attend a Salmon Arm job fair in October 2022 to help get more Indigenous youth involved in Indigenous food research. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Lilies, not fries: Work grows to regenerate traditional plants on Secwépemc land

The North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce chose the name Pebbles for the Winter Festival mascot. Pebbles will hang out at the festival, taking place from Feb. 17-19, 2023. (North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce- Facebook)
North Shuswap Winter Festival brings together communities