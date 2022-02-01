Live music returning to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

Acoustic Avenue Music has lined up three shows for the Song Sparrow Hall Stage, beginning on Feb. 17, with Canadian singers/songwriters Linda McRae and Doug Cox. (File photo)

Live music is returning to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall.

Acoustic Avenue Music has announced three shows lined up for the local concert hall on Lakeshore Drive.

First up, on Thursday, Feb. 17, are Canadian singers/songwriters Linda McRae and Doug Cox.

“With sixty years’ experience and countless performances between them, these veteran award winning recording artists, each with a menagerie of stories to tell, a truckload of strings and things in their arsenal and preponderance of songs, will have you glued to your seat listening to their every word, sometimes laughing, singing along, tapping your toes and humming their melodies for days afterward,” reads the duo’s biography.

Next up, on Saturday, May 7, it’s Juno-award winning band Okan. Taking their name from the word for heart in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria, OKAN is a women-led ensemble that fuses Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, courage and love.

On Saturday, May 14, Heart tribute band Barracuda takes the Song Sparrow Hall stage. The Vancouver-based band, including D.L. Car, Sarah Moon, Ray Roper and Billy Mendoza perform the music of Heart with style, presence and a true passion for the songs that have become beloved classics to fans worldwide.

For tickets and more information, visit acousticavenue.tickit.ca.

Read more: Musicians, audience grateful for opening of new Salmon Arm concert hall

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcerts