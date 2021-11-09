Live music returns to Shuswap’s Sunnybrae Community Hall

The Sunnybrae Community Association is welcoming the return of live music with an upcoming performance by Yukon recording artist Gordie Tentrees.

Touring in support of his latest release, Mean Old World, Tentrees will be sharing the Sunnybrae Community Hall stage with the Shuswap’s own Ari Lantela on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Mean Old World follows Tentrees’ path from foster child to foster parent, including his time spent time in the social service system before growing up to be a school teacher and youth worker, then coming back full circle as a foster parent to an Indigenous child. Through the album, Tentrees explores humour, truth, reconciliation, abandonment, glory, love, affection, danger, safety, fighting, fleeing, winning and losing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and vaccine passports are required. Tickets, limited to 50, are available at tentrees.ca/tour.

