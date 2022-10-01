Live theatre returns to Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre

Two performances planned, both to include a talent/variety show

Live theatre and other community oriented entertainment are returning to Sicamous’ Red Barn.

Members of Sicamous Community Amateur Theatre (SCAT) are preparing for two shows at the Red Barn Arts Centre.

The feature presentation for each show will SCAT’s first performance of Canadian playwright Kevin Longfield’s Working Stiffs. Follow three artists in the future as they toil away in an art sweatshop, dreaming of an opportunity to work as a teacher, construction worker or dentist, jobs where people pay to see them work.

Because the play is short, SCAT is looking to add community participation in the form of a talent/variety show. “Our aim is to provide a safe, friendly atmosphere,” said SCAT producer Cindy Mackrell.

Time will also be set aside for open mic/karaoke-style entertainment.

“We are also looking forward to Kevin Longfield joining us for the evening performance and sharing his considerable experience,” said Mackrell.

“Times to be confirmed, but this may be of interest to some who are interested in writing.”

Mackrell said the intent of the shows is to bring the community together to share, enjoy and have fun. The first show takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22.

It will be suitable for ages 16 and up.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and bar service will be available.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the second show on Sunday, Oct. 23.

This show is suitable for all ages. Tickets, $10 each, are available at the Red Barn Arts Centre, Eagle Valley Pharmacy and the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce.

For more info, visit SCAT’s page on Facebook.

