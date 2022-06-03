Lively lineup in store for return of Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on the Wharf concert series

Liana and Randy Yates dance along to the music at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31, 2020. (File photo)

Dust off your lawn chairs and get ready to boogie.

The Shuswap District Arts Council (SDAC) is thrilled to once again present the Wednesday on the Wharf live music outdoor concert series.

Every Wednesday evening in July and August, audiences can gather at Marine Peace Park at 6:45 p.m. to soak up the evening sun and tap their toes to the irresistible beat of live music.

To celebrate the return of gatherings, this year’s WOW will feature an exciting lineup featuring some of the best local and touring bands around. As always, audiences will be treated to a range of musical genres including indie rock, folk, roots-reggae, jazz and country.

“I’m very excited about the lineup,” said SDAC program manager Astrid Varnes. “It’s fresh and bold, and features everything from Indigenous hip-hop fusion to funk grooves with New Orleans style horns.” Varnes notes that the pandemic decimated the live music industry, and left many touring musicians struggling to make a livelihood. “The Arts Council is proud to support artists by bringing touring bands to Salmon Arm. WOW is part of a larger musical ecosystem in the Shuswap, and presenting these bands allows them to develop new audiences, and share their talents with the broader community.”

Audiences can expect a tried-and-true experience at Marine Park, including blanket or lawn chair seating, lots of open space for kids to move to the music, and donation collection at intermission to support the concert series.

“I’ve reached out to food truck vendors to let them know about WOW, and I expect there’s going to be a great turn out on their part as well,” added Varnes.

This summer’s Wednesday on the Wharf lineup includes pop-folk rockers Cat Murphy Band, contemporary roots duo Mimi O’Bonsawin, seven-piece psychedelic jazz instrumentalists Apollo Suns, the Indigenous hip-hop fusion collaborative The Melawmen Collective, Edmonton’s indie-alternative King of Foxes, Merrit’s own Bobby Garcia and the Cooper Country Band, the piano-centric funk and New Orleans party music of The Best Laid Plans, the Lilwat-language vocals and roots-reggae sound of The Spiritual Warriors, Salmon Arm’s own world-infused jazz trio Mozi Bones and the youthful sounds of heavy rockers Halibut.

Submitted

Read more: Plans underway for return of Salmon Arm’s popular Wednesday on the Wharf

Read more: The Wharf Sessions album pays tribute to Salmon Arm’s long-running concert series

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConcerts