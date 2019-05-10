Local artist inspired by Okanagan nature

PHOTOS: Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages at Gallery Vertigo until June 1

There are so many interesting natural objects around us, but we often don’t notice them, according to Kelowna artist Meg Yamamoto.

Many of the items in Yamamoto’s work are even found in an urban environment, where people don’t tend to look.

Yamamoto said sometimes her dog helps her find items, often pointing out feathers for her.

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo will be hosting Yamamoto’s solo exhibit Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages, which can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m until June 1.

Yamamoto said many of her assemblages are stories about the relationships between herself and the different species there are.

“There’s a correlation between looking at one species and admiring it for itself, while also making connections between the different species,” said Yamamoto, at her exhibition opening Thursday evening. “Like the feathers, the plants and the insects.”

Yammato explained that for example, she put Eurasian collared dove feathers in a box with sage, because whenever she would hear a Eurasian collared dove, there would be sage underneath it.

“I have that correlation in my brain of them being connected in that way,” said Yamamoto. “It’s a memory there.”

Yamamato also explained that many objects tell the story of an organism’s life.

An example Yamamato used was the change in colour throughout segments of a wasp nest, showing what the wasp ate on different days.

“There’s the history of the wasp there,” said Yamamoto. “The same way the life of a larvae is imprinted on that piece of wood through the pathway it left.”

Yamamoto uses minimal unnatural materials because she wants the items to maintain their character. When materials are added, it’s to emphasize the item’s natural aspects instead of covering it.

“I want to show that they’re already beautiful,” said Yamamoto.

Yamamoto began her work when she moved from Alberta to Kelowna three years ago to begin her Master of Fine Arts at UBCO, gathering samples to familiarize herself with local flora and fauna.

Related: Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo exhibits art made from nature

Related: Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo welcomes local artists for October exhibition

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Makers of ‘A Dog’s Journey’ feel vindicated as sequel nears

Just Posted

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Street parking in downtown Salmon Arm: should it be limited to one hour or two?

Two business organizations survey to find out what citizens think about downtown parking

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health… Continue reading

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read