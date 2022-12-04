Local celebrity sighting at the Osoyoos Tim Hortons

Maybe they were getting a double double or looking for that next cool car to restore, but either way Osoyoos residents visiting the Tim Hortons Saturday morning were treated to a local celebrity sighting.

Mike Hall and his side kick Avery Shoaf from Rust Valley Restorers were in Osoyoos, taking time for photos with fans.

Elvis Glenn happened to be at the Osoyoos Tim Hortons when he got to meet the hosts of the popular car restorer show.

“I love watching their show,” said Glenn who got a picture with the pair.

Rumour had it they were headed to Smitty’s after the coffee stop.

The Shuswap-based TV hosts have a real following across B.C. and beyond and have a reputation for being kind and generous with their fans.

The reality show is now in its fourth season and airs on the History Channel with two seasons available on Netflix. The show features lots of cool car builds, laughs and heartwarming stories.

“The demographic that watches our show is pretty unreal,” said Hall in an earlier interview with the Salmon Arm Observer.

“We get 80-year-old grandmothers that watch the show and four-year-old kids. We get pictures at Halloween of kids dressing up as me and Avery.”

“But the biggest complement I get is, ‘Mike, you’re exactly as you are on the show.’ I mean, to me, reality TV is I try to be as real as I can, and what you see on TV is the same as what you see if you come up in my shop. I’m not an actor. They don’t pay me to act. They pay me to be me and I think people recognize that and they can relate to it.”