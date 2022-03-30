Local flavour to music lineup as Vernon Funtastic festival returns

The Queen of Scream will no doubt bring screams and cheers and adulation to the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend.
Vernon’s Darby Mills, former lead singer of The Headpins, and who fronts The Darby Mills Project, has been named one of the headline acts for the return of the Funtastic A&W Music Festival in 2022, running June 30, July 1 and 2, at the Vernon Army Camp.
Funtastic president Jamie Austin and music festival sponsor Jon McMurray of A&W announced the lineup Wednesday, March 30, at the Fruit Union Plaza.
“After a two-year hiatus, Funtastic is supporting those that supported us and keeping it local with a great line-up of talented musicians who are lucky to call the Okanagan home,” said Austin.
Mills will perform on classic rock night Friday, July 1.
Headlining Country Night at the ‘Wild Night Saloon’ on Saturday, July 2, will be five-time B.C. Country Music Awards winner Ben Klick, along with multiple Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and Juno Award nominee Aaron Pritchett.
The festival will kick-off Thursday, June 30, with DJ Lunchboxx (who will perform each day) doing a pair of sets sandwiched around a 2.5-hour performance from one of the Okanagan’s most popular live groups, The Shawn Lightfoot Band.
Performing ahead of Mills on classic rock night will be The Noble Crew and the Young’Uns.
And sharing the Funtastic stage with DJ Lunchboxx, Klick and Pritchett on Country Night Sunday will be The Dirt Road Kings.
“We love working with Funtastic,” said McMurray. “They’re really keeping everybody in the backyard this year. So we’re getting everybody up from the backyard, the Okanagan and everywhere up to the army camp to enjoy Funtastic. We know it’s been a tough time with the artists not having many gigs during the pandemic. We’re glad to see the local bands come out.”
The music festival and softball tournament have not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.