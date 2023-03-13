The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Look up in the sky: The SkyHawks are back for Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team returns for the 5th consecutive Peach Fest

The SkyHawks parachute team will be dropping into this year’s Penticton Peach Festival once again.

The Canadian Armed Forces team will jump into the park on opening day of the festival, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m.

A Peach Fest favourite, the SkyHawks will be back for the fifth consecutive performance at the five-day festival.

For over 50 years the SkyHawks have represented Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces to over 75 million spectators worldwide under their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The team composition varies from year-to-year and all are active or reserve members from across Canada. Team members are selected early in the year and undergo extensive training prior to the start of the season to ensure the highest level of professionalism and proficiency allowing them to perform complex parachute manoeuvres safely.

The SkyHawks join other returning Peach Festival favourites including the Mega Motocross event.

At last year’s Peach Fest, the SkyHawks also competed in the Peach Bin races.

READ MORE: ‘Thrilling, scary, unbelievable’: Mega Motocross returning to Penticton Peach Festival

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival, and the full line-up of entertainment, visit peachfest.com.

