Vic de Sousa performs as ‘The King’ Elvis Presley during the Louisiana Hayride performance Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lousiana Hayride Christmas show has the audience jiving to Christmas tunes

Annual performance hit the Salmar stage with a nostalgic flair

The glory days of Elvis Presley may be long past, but that didn’t stop ‘The King’ from delivering a rocking Christmas performance along with several other artists during the annual Louisiana Hayride Christmas concert, held Dec. 12 in Salmon Arm at the Salmar Classic theatre.

Vic de Sousa, Lori and Gil Risling, Andrea Anderson and other special guests all delivered knock-out performances from golden-oldies artists such as the aforementioned king, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline and others. A little modern flavour was tossed into the mix as well, with Shania Twain making an appearance on the lineup.

The performance is meant to emulate the classic Lousiana Hayride radio show from the glory days of radio, where some legacy artists got their big break into the public spotlight by performing Christmas tunes. Several of these artists’ classic songs were performed during the show, in addition to their renditions of Christmas songs.

Related: Music legends return to Salmon Arm for Christmas concert

 

Lori Risling, host of the Louisiana Hayride Christmas at the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm, gives a little background on Elvis Presley’s early career and rise to fame during the Dec. 12 performance. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vic de Sousa had the crowd swaying in their seats to the sounds of some classic holiday tunes and Elvis Presley favourites during his performance as ‘The King’ during the Louisiana Hayride performance Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Andrea Anderson sings a beautiful rendition of the Christmas classic ‘Little Toy Trains’ during the Louisiana Hayride show at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm Dec. 12. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vic de Sousa performs as ‘The King’ Elvis Presley during the Louisiana Hayride performance Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vic de Sousa performs as ‘The King’ Elvis Presley during the Louisiana Hayride performance Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

(Centre, from left) Gil Risling, Vic de Sousa (as Elvis Presley) and Andrea Anderson open up the Dec. 12 Louisiana Hayride performance with a group medley of classic Christmas songs. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Gil Risling (centre) takes to the stage in the Louisiana Hayride concert Dec. 12 at the Salmar Clasic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Vic de Sousa had the crowd swaying in their seats to the sounds of some classic holiday tunes and Elvis Presley favourites during his performance as ‘The King’ during the Louisiana Hayride performance Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic theatre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

