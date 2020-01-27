Maddison Bagg and Weston Trueman assist magician Leif David with his rapidly expanding collection of ladybugs during a special Unplug and Play week show at the Salmon Arm library on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Magic trick hysterics at the Salmon Arm library

Magician Leif David puts his young audience in stitches during Unplug and Play week performance.

There was no shushing at the Salmon Arm library as magician Leif David put his young audience into hysterics during a special Unplug and Play week performance on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society and numerous partners host Unplug and Play activities throughout the Shuswap until Feb. 1.

Read more: Editorial: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

Leif David gives his young audience the bug eyes during a special Unplug and Play week show at the Salmon Arm library on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

With his mouth full of bits of paper, Leif David gets a giggle from his young assistant before removing the paper in one long connected piece during a special Unplug and Play week show at the Salmon Arm library on Saturday, Jan. 25. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read