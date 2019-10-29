Janet Letendre of Malakwa is competing in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking championship which will be televised in the coming weeks. (Food Network photo)

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

A Malakwa Resident will be appearing on TV sets world over as a contestant on the Food Network’s Holiday Baking championship.

Viewers will be able to tune in and watch Janet Letendre, who operates the home-based Gramma Bear’s Cakery, as she takes on other bakers from across North America in the televised contest which is in its sixth season. Letendre is the only Canadian contestant.

The first episode of the season featuring Letendre airs on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. on the Food Network.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Just Posted

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Playing catch-up with road network maintenance one of big-ticket items

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

Summerland council considers bylaw to expand cannabis production

Expansion would affect two properties in M1-A zone

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Most Read