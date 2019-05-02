May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

SOS Pride is hosting its annual dance on May 4 at the Penticton Art Gallery. The May the Fourth be with You Spring Fling starts at 7 p.m. and is a 19+ event. (Image from Facebook)

Time to use the force and get your boogie on at the annual South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Pride dance party on May 4.

Hosted at the Penticton Art Gallery beginning at 7 p.m., attendees of the May the Fourth Be with You Spring Fling can take in the light side and dark side of the light exhibition on display by artist Bentley Meeker, titled “Immaculate Refraction.” Also, Kelowna drag queen and recent contestant on Canada’s Got Drag Jenna Telz will be performing alonside Drag Daughters.

The evening’s music will be provided by DJ Shakes/Non-Stop Productions and costumes are encouraged as there are door prizes. According to Claire Millar, board member with SOS Pride and trans director, this 19-plus event will be a safe space for anyone who wishes to attend.

“We really want to focus on inclusivity, this is a safe space. So this is about how we are giving back to and for our community,” said Millar. “We are very much a community-oriented organization and we’re all about trying to be inclusive and bring the community closer together.

“The LGBTQ community is very funny in that we are mutually supportive, but at the same time we are very different people with different needs. So it’s hard to create an atmosphere where everyone wants to take part, it’s a balancing act that I think we’ve done a good job of.”

Millar said she got involved with SOS Pride because: “I wanted to take part in the future of the organization because I am a part of this culture.”

She said that because the LGBTQ community is large and varied demographic, these types of organizations need lots of supporters to ensure it can meet the needs of the entire group.

“If you don’t have your voice heard, then you’re never going to get satisfaction,” said Millar. “You can complain all you want about them helping (someone else), but step up and take part. We have general meetings all the time and encourage members to come and share their concerns.

For more information about SOS Pride, visit their Facebook page. Tickets for the dance party are $25 in advance through Eventbrite.com or $35 at the door.

