Mechanical issues postpone WWII plane’s landing in Kelowna

KF Aerospace to update new arrival time

Classic WWII-era plane joining cast of classic crafts

Classic WWII-era plane joining cast of classic crafts

The World War II-era de Havilland 98 Mosquito that was to touch down at Kelowna International Airport on Monday will not take place.

Due to mechanical issues, the Mosquito’s flight to Kelowna has been postponed.

Also known as the “Wooden Wonder”, the plane was to make KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence its new home, to celebrate the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Debuting with the British Royal Air Force in 1941, the “Mossie” served as a night fighter, reconnaissance plane, and bomber in the Allied effort.

KF Aerospace will be updating with rescheduling as soon as the mechanical issues are solved.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSecond World War

Previous story
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts

Just Posted

A 10-unit rental complex, planned for 1231-10th St. SE in Salmon Arm, was given preliminary approval at the city’s June 6 development and planning services committee meeting. (Lake Monster Studio: Architecture + Design)
‘Creative, unique’: Salmon Arm council likes housing plan with community garden

An evacuation alert was issued for residences in the Sicamous Mobile Home Park on Friday, June 3, 2022. (CSRD image)
UPDATE: Evacuation alert no longer in effect for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Will and Wanda Bierman celebrate their 70th anniversary on June 7. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘I captivated him’: Restaurant encounter leads to 70-year journey for Salmon Arm couple

A variety of ducks in Golden Gate Park. ( Evleen Anderson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Wildlife society opens its doors to be first of its kind in Okanagan