A Christmas concert with a jazz twist with, from left, Sandy Cameron, Terry Kosowick, Andréa Roberts, Colin Spence, Jake McIntyre-Paul and Gareth Seys was standing room only in 2017. A new cast is back, minus McIntyre-Paul but with some new additions for the 2018 Merry Krizz, which takes place at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Dec. 20. (Photo contributed)

Merry music with a jazzy twist in the Shuswap

Sandy Cameron’s annual Merry Krizz always a standing-room-only affair

Celebrate Christmas with a jazzy twist.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents Sandy Cameron and his “Merry Krizz” special jazz program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 in the United Church Hall.

Featured artists include Brian (PJ) Pratt-Johnson, Gareth Seys, Colin Spence, Andrea Roberts, Brook Roberts and Jonas Roberts, Bill Lockie and Terry Kosowick.

The program includes arrangements by band members of familiar Christmas tunes in different styles – mambo, bossa nova, samba, swing, rock and ballad.

Some of their arrangements come from favourite Christmas video productions such as The Polar Express, Charlie Brown’s Christmas.

Related: Musician comes through

Cameron has included a couple of four-horn arrangements gleaned from his three-year hiatus in Victoria, where he played in several groups, including The Island Big Band, The Groovin’ Hard Band, the Monterey Seniors’ Concert Band and the Chuck Howard Quintet, a group specially formed to play for Victoria’s shut-ins and funded by Island Interior Health.

Cameron is especially excited to have Brook and Jonas Roberts join the band. This 2018 “Merry Krizz” show now has an impressive list of performers.

“We now have three vocalists, Andrea, Jonas and PJ, two percussionists, Gareth and PJ, four horns, Terry-trumpet, Garth-trombone, Brook-alto sax and me on tenor sax,” Cameron says. “The all-important rhythm section is grounded by Colin on piano, and Bill on bass.”

Related: Jazz part of a vibrant Salmon Arm scene

The United Church, which hosts the majority of the Jazz Club’s performances on the Nexus stage has donated the rental fee for this event and is decorating the space.

“We were, of course, thrilled and thankful, when we found out about this donation from the church,” adds Cameron.

Last year’s “Merry Krizz” concert was standing room only, so make sure to arrive a wee bit early to insure seating.

As usual, admission is by donation.

