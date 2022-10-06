Michael Kaeshammer bringing the boogie woogie to Salmon Arm

Pianist Michael Kaeshammer brings his mastery of jazz and boogie-woogie to Song Sparrow Hall on Nov. 30 for a performance hosted by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society. (Michael Kaeshammer/Facebook photo)

Michael Kaeshammer has spent more than 30 years in studios and performance halls across the globe mastering 12 notes across 88 keys.

And Salmon Arm is about to get a taste of the acclaimed Canadian pianist’s magic at a performance for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) at Song Sparrow Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to Salmon Arm,” said SAFMS artistic director Kevin Tobin. “Michael has decades of experience creating beautiful music that brings together influences of classical, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, stride and pop.”

The German-born performer got his start in clubs, theatres and festivals throughout Europe as a teenager before moving to Canada with his family in the mid-90s.

In 1996, Kaeshammer released his debut album, Blue Keys. Within four years, his prolific composing welcomed two more albums, Tell You How I Feel (1998) and No Strings Attached (2000), and launched the child prodigy into the international spotlight.

“When I play, I don’t worry about if it’s jazz or pop or classical or whatever; I just play what I hear and let the music decide what it wants to be,” said Kaeshammer. “Sure, there are different styles, different eras, different approaches, but when you really look at it, it’s all just music based on 12 notes.”

Kaeshammer’s feverish songwriting earned the pianist more than five JUNO nominations and the JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for Days Like These in 2008.

His Salmon Arm performance leads the way for his anticipated pop crossover collection Turn It Up. Expected in 2023, Kaeshammer’s most ambitious and accessible album to date builds on his keyboard mastery and love of musical storytelling.

“I love writing lyrics. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life and feel very grounded as an artist, a composer, and a performer, and the things I’m writing lately are conveying that – how lucky I am and how happy I feel and how grateful that makes me,” said Kaeshammer.

“I’m definitely looking forward to what’s coming up. It’s all been so good, and it’s only getting better. I just can’t wait to keep going, to keep making and sharing music with the people that enjoy it.”

Tobin said Kaeshammer’s fans in Salmon Arm are in for a treat.

Pre-sale tickets to Kaeshammer’s Nov. 30 performance are available now for SAFMS members before going on sale on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m.

Tickets for this licensed all-ages show are $35 plus tax. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30.

For more information, visit the SAFMS online rootsandblues.ca.

