Midsummer’s draws up record support for North Okanagan Art Gallery

A Vernon Art Gallery staff member shows off Briar Craig’s UV Screenprint at the Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July 21 on the Nixon Wenger rooftop. (VPAG photo)

A stunning sunset painted the mood for an unforgettable Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, raising a record amount for the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The 35th annual fundraiser successfully raised over $63,000 on July 21; integral funds for exhibitions and programs.

The private rooftop gala held at Nixon Wenger LLP kicked off the restart of live events in the community with a bang. Justin Sharma set the mood for the rooftop party with his music.

The hybrid event allowed viewers to watch the livestream of the auction and bid from home if they couldn’t attend in person. The evening’s live event auctioned off 43 artworks and packages by Valley Auctions’ star auctioneer Don Raffan along with MC Brian Martin. The ultimate auction duo kept the crowd on their toes all night. Guests continued to bid on the 74 silent auction items until midnight through the new website – midsummerseveofthearts.com, designed for the online auction.

Top sellers for the evening were Jolene Mackie and Gabrielle Strong.

Mackie’s painting, Above it All, sold for $2,700. Followed by Strong’s painting, Rainstorms V, which sold for $2,400. Brian Quiring of MQN Architects ended the night with a challenge for donations starting it off with a personal donation of $2,000, then turning it over to the crowd – bringing in $12,000 in total!

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s MEA one of the best yet! Especially after transitioning to a virtual format last year, the overwhelming support has been amazing,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said. “The whole team at the VPAG are so thankful for the generosity and support for the gallery. It creates much optimism as we move forward to the Capital Campaign in September.”

This event would not be possible without the contributions from the talented artists, as well as generous donors and sponsors. A huge thank you to Clark Robinson Chartered Professional Accountants, Nor-Val Rentals, Bannister Honda, and Nixon Wenger LLP. The event was catered by Gumtree Catering and Uprooted Kitchen & Catering. Drinks were provided by Okanagan Springs Brewery and O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars Winery.

