Gardening expert Brian Minter will be presenting at the Salmon Arm Fall Fair in September. (File photo)

Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Brian Minter will share his gardening expertise on Friday, Sept. 6.

The fruits of local gardeners’ labours have always been a big part of the Salmon Arm Fall Fair, but this year there is something extra special for those with green thumbs.

This year’s fair will feature a presentation from renowned gardener Brian Minter.

Minter is best known as the horticultural mind behind Minter Gardens, a well-known 32-acre display garden in Chilliwack.

Minter Gardens was a popular attraction for gardeners and tourists from the 1980s until 2013 when it closed down.

Minter still owns the Minter Country Garden store along with his wife Faye. He has shared his gardening expertise through radio and TV programs, newspaper columns and the Canadian best seller Brian Minter’s New Gardening Guide – Fresh Approaches for Canadian Gardeners.

Read More: Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

Read More: Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected

Fall fair attendees will be able to hear some of Minter’s tips for a healthy garden on Friday, Sept. 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. He will be speaking at the gardener’s stage. According to the fair’s website, the presentation will feature a 15-minute question and answer session.

Minter’s presentation will be one of many fun events at the fair which runs from Sept. 6 to 8. Attractions will include the midway rides, super dogs and logger sports shows, Lego construction competition mini chuck wagon races.

Read More: RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Previous story
Documentary on historic totem pole raising in Haida Gwaii heading to TIFF

Just Posted

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Letter: Rude runner riles dog walker on Salmon Arm trail

Writer offers what it means to share the trail

Shuswap resident on the clock for air cadets

Capt. Geri Stewart official timekeeper at Comox Cadet Flying Training Center.

In photos: Ten of some of the most interesting finds in Salmon Arm’s Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe

Items range to trench art to 18th Century bidets

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

COLUMN: Story Time: the heart and soul of the library

The library has your children covered from birth until Kindergarten

EDITORIAL: Preventing wildfires

So far this year, 598 fires have destroyed 18,608 hectares provincewide.

‘No snowflakes here!’: Rain doesn’t Rock the Lake

Umbrellas to the rescue!

Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Senator from Manitoba monitored progress of community and owned orchard on Bristow Road

Motor vehicle crash leads to detour off Highway 97B

The crash took palce near the 97B’s intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway.

RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says wildfire still out of control but has experienced no growth since Saturday

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

Most Read