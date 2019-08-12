Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Gardening expert Brian Minter will be presenting at the Salmon Arm Fall Fair in September. (File photo)

The fruits of local gardeners’ labours have always been a big part of the Salmon Arm Fall Fair, but this year there is something extra special for those with green thumbs.

This year’s fair will feature a presentation from renowned gardener Brian Minter.

Minter is best known as the horticultural mind behind Minter Gardens, a well-known 32-acre display garden in Chilliwack.

Minter Gardens was a popular attraction for gardeners and tourists from the 1980s until 2013 when it closed down.

Minter still owns the Minter Country Garden store along with his wife Faye. He has shared his gardening expertise through radio and TV programs, newspaper columns and the Canadian best seller Brian Minter’s New Gardening Guide – Fresh Approaches for Canadian Gardeners.

Read More: Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

Read More: Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected

Fall fair attendees will be able to hear some of Minter’s tips for a healthy garden on Friday, Sept. 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. He will be speaking at the gardener’s stage. According to the fair’s website, the presentation will feature a 15-minute question and answer session.

Minter’s presentation will be one of many fun events at the fair which runs from Sept. 6 to 8. Attractions will include the midway rides, super dogs and logger sports shows, Lego construction competition mini chuck wagon races.