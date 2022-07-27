Miraculous life of patron saint of farmers comes to North Okanagan-Shuswap farmers markets

Runaway Moon Theatre’s new puppet show travels to venues from Chase to Salmon Arm to Vernon

This trio of actors and musicians, Aidan Sparks, Sarah May Redmond and Christie Watson, using Victorian Paper Theatre, bring Runaway Moon Theatre’s delightful puppet show, The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, to life in Salmon Arm on July 24. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The beautiful, fun and captivating tale of The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, will be making its way through several farmers markets and other venues until Aug. 7.

Along with creating laughter and enjoyment, Runaway Moon Theatre’s most recent puppet show raises the question of if it makes sense to believe in miracles in this science-driven age. The miniature operetta is based on legends of a generous farm labourer who lived in Spain in the 11th and 12th centuries. For all ages, it uses the tradition of Victorian Paper Theatre.

Upcoming dates include: July 28 – 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Art Gallery and Museum; July 29 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Chase Farmers Market; July 30 – 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at Armstrong Farmers Market; July 30 – 3 p.m. at Caetani House, Vernon; July 31 – Young Agrarians Gathering, Chase; Aug. 3 – 2:45 and 4:15 p.m. at Wildflight Organic Market, Askew’s Uptown, Salmon Arm; Aug. 4 – 2 and 4 p.m. at OAP Hall, 1737 Glencaird St., Lumby; Aug. 5 – 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. at Enderby Farmers Market; Aug. 6 – 9:30 and 11 a.m. at Kamloops Farmers Market; and Aug. 7 (time tba) in Seymour Arm (exact location tba).

The show is 30 to 40 minutes, with free admission, although donations are accepted to keep the art projects affordable to all. For more information, go to the runawaymoon.org website.

Designing the show are Molly March and Cathy Stubington.

Read more: Strange blue visitors make a Splash in Salmon Arm Bay

Read more: Gallery celebrates Runaway Moon

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live theatreShuswap