Mirella Project to present The Lorax movie at Salmar Classic

In keeping with their mission of building community through serving the environment, Mirella Ramsay and her group at the Mirella Project will be presenting a movie with an environmental statement, the Lorax, on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Salmar Classic theatre. Doors open at 6:30 with the movie at 7. Admission by donation, free popcorn if you bring your own container. (Photo contributed)
