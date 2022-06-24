Monashee Music Festival looking for volunteers

A perk to volunteering at the event is a complimentary one-day festival ticket

Live outdoor music in the heat of the summer is exactly what the Shuswap has been missing for the last two years after events were put on hiatus due to COVID.

Monashee Music Festival is about to change that when it hosts an all-ages event from July 22 to 23 in Sicamous. This event will be a weekend filled with music that will need volunteers to help make the magic happen.

Festival hosts are looking for volunteers of all ages, however, certain roles are reserved for individuals who are 19 and older. A perk to volunteering at the event is a complimentary general admission festival ticket to attend one of the two festival days.

Volunteer duties include setting up the grounds from July 19 to 22 and the take-down of the event from July 24 to 25.

Other bonuses include:

•one meal per six hours and two meals per day;

•water, pop and juice are included in the meals;

•a T-shirt; and

•a camping site for out-of-town volunteers.

Fill out the Volunteer Information Form at monasheemusicfestival.com under ‘apply’ or at this link: https://forms.gle/ZUMrA5og6ymTfZuZA

Then book a 20-minute telephone meet and greet appointment time with the volunteer coordinator to choose your volunteer role, shift schedule and book your camping. Click here to book your meeting time https://calendly.com/anitakhamilton.

