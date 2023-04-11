Motown sound to set the tone for upcoming Celebrate Shuswap dance party

Hits from the 1960s and ’70s that defined the legendary Motown sound will be the soundtrack to Celebrate Shuswap Society’s upcoming dance party.

On Saturday, April 29, Celebrate Shuswap Society hosts The Motown Show at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall. Led by Vancouver artist/vocalist Mike Henry, The Motown Show was created to capture the sound of that popular musical era.

“Motown music dominated the air waves in the sixties and still resonates with audiences today,” reads a media release for the show. “They will play hits by The Temptations, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terell, The Supremes, Jr. Walker and Stevie Wonder.”

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Henry developed his strong, soulful voice performing with vocal group, the Gospel Ambassadors. He has since made a name for himself in Vancouver as a dynamic, soulful singer. The influences of Sam Cook, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles and many others live in the heart and voice of Henry who, for The Motown Show, is accompanied by Dave Say on saxophone, Anthony Anderson on guitar, Roger Salloum on keyboards, Nino Dipasquale on drums and vocalist Janelle Reid.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show gets underway at 7:30. Tickets are $37 and $32 for Celebrate Shuswap Society members. For tickets and info, visit celebrateshuswap.ca.

