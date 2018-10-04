Mount Ida Painters Guild prepare for art show

Jan Scott prepares a submission for the Mount Ida Painters Guild Art Show on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 16, at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society building at 31 Hudson St. Admission is by donation with free refreshments and door prizes to be won. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo contributed)