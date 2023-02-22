Movie Emily set to close Shuswap International Film Festival

See How They Run and Emily are among the movies set to close the Shuswap International Film Festival at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Contributed)

Our International Film Festival continues until closing Saturday night so there are still some screenings you might want to catch.

Today (Thursday Feb. 23) at 4 p.m. is the second showing of Blind Ambition, the popular opening night movie, followed at 7:30 by the Alberta-shot Guitar Lessons, which has received positive feedback.

Tomorrow, Friday, at 4 is the reprise of Riceboy Sleeps, the moving story about the struggle of an immigrant mother trying to raise her son in Canada and the thinly-veiled racism they encounter.

At 7:30 Friday is the only presentation of the amusing whodunit See How They Run, in which a London theatre production of The Mousetrap is interrupted by its own murder. A world-weary detective and an eager rookie try to solve the mystery of who killed a director backstage, before the killer strikes again. Called “an escapist hoot,” the movie stars Saoirse Ronan, brilliant in a rare comedy role for her.

Saturday we show the audience-voted Encore Presentation at 4 o’clock. This selection is determined after press time so you’ll have to check the website shuswapfilm.net to see which film won the people’s choice. Early speculation is it could be Close, the movie that won at Cannes this year.

Closing night, 7:30 Saturday, we present Emily, a period piece about the imagined life of Emily Bronte, the reclusive, misunderstood author. The movie speculates about the kind of person Emily would have been, looking at the years leading up to her early death, her interactions with her callous father and her siblings, especially her beloved rebellious brother, and her forbidden love.

That wraps up our 33rd annual festival. Back to the regular schedule next week.

Read more: Shuswap Film Society: International Film Festival closes with India Sweets and Spices

Read more: Shuswap International Film Festival opens with feel-good documentary Blind Ambition

newsroom@saobserver.net

Movies