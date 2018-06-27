Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

A new exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum highlights the impact of sports after the 2001 attacks.

“Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11” explores how sports helped unite the country and features interviews with athletes, including Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

“In that first game back, the home team came back and won,” said Piazza, whose two-run homer for the Mets won the game against Atlanta in New York’s first major sporting event after 9-11. “That’s exactly the lesson the city, the country and the world needed to see that night.”

Other New York athletes featured in oral histories and interviews include Bobby Valentine, Mark Messier and Vinny Testaverde.

9-11 Memorial & Museum president Alice M. Greenwald hopes visitors “feel inspired by stories about the best of humanity.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Just Posted

Crown wraps up case against alleged murderer of Blind Bay man

The Crown has closed its case against an alleged murderer accused in… Continue reading

Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers to strike

Workers in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton will walk off the job on Friday

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Salmon Arm student gets national recognition

Maggie Manning receives prestigious Terry Fox Humanitarian scholarship

Balmoral store broken into

A night darkened by power outage provided cover for the theft of cigarettes and lottery tickets

Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Shuswap Outlaws dominate zone lacrosse tournament

Series of landslide victories send them to provincials

Salmon Arm Tennis Club closed tournament hits the court

Annual friendly competition serves up success

School’s out! 5 ways to celebrate summer vacation with the kids

Kelowna - Need something to do with the family this summer? We have some suggestions

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

Stargazing: Little green men

Perhaps fortunately, a non-alien theory for these objects was already available.

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Most Read