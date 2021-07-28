Music at the Maples concert series takes root at White Lake

Organizer, Cod Gone Wild’s Susan Aylard, has next show scheduled for Aug. 6

The location is different but the name, and the live music experience it’s synonymous with, continues.

Friday, Aug. 6 marks the second performance in the return of the Music at the Maples concert series.

The series was started in 2016 by local musician Susan Aylard (of Cod Gone Wild), and took place at the Maples Waterfront Resort Bed and Breakfast that she and her family managed.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism forced the Aylards to give up running the resort, and they instead focused their time on their new place in White Lake. Aylard said when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, and she realized there were maple trees on her property, she decided to revive the Music at the Maples experience and host the event at the White Lake property.

The first Music at the Maples concert featured Cod Gone Wild. Aylard said people from across the Shuswap brought lawn chairs and picnic dinners to the sold-out show.

“This was the first show back for the full five-piece band and it was exciting to hear how the 16-month hiatus brought something fresh and new to their sound,” said Aylard.

The next show takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and will feature the Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra. Comprised of principal players of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Kitchen Sink is a mixed string and wind quartet designed to introduce orchestral instruments in accessible and non-traditional settings.

“The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra’s diverse repertoire appeals to audiences of all ages and includes arrangements of much-loved orchestral works, mashups of traditional folk and fiddle favourites alongside recognizable tunes from more contemporary artists including Lady Gaga, Simon and Garfunkel and Metallica,” said Aylard.

Tickets, $30, can be reserved by emailing Susan Aylard at ksaylard@gmail.com. The full address will be given out at ticket purchase. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic.

