Music from the silver screen selected for upcoming Salmon Arm Community Band concert

Performing since the ’90s, band to play film scores to celebrate 100 years of movies with sound

Flute soloist Eleanor Marshall, clarinet soloist Jo McDermott and alto saxophone soloist Kelly Collins rehearse for the Salmon Arm Community Band’s May 6 movie-themed concert. (Beth Savage photo)

Familiar songs from beloved movies are the focus of the Salmon Arm Community Band’s upcoming concert.

The community band will perform scores from classic and contemporary movie scenes at its Saturday, May 6 Reel Music concert.

The band is made up of around 50 members and the concert will have two directors, Jim Johnston and Syd Griffith. Beth Savage, a band member since 2008, said the band’s numbers fluctuate from season to season but it’s always a relatively big group.

“The band started in the late ‘90s, I don’t have an exact date,” said Savage. “I’ve been with it nearly 15 years now and I am by no means one of the early ones.”

The community band has an extensive library of music to choose from to perform, said Savage, and the movie-themed music is going to be exciting and familiar.

“There will be slow music, marches, modern and old, something for everyone.”

The show will feature flute, clarinet and alto saxophone soloists, and moments where other instruments are featured.

When deciding on the theme of the show and wanting to celebrate something special, band directors realized 2023 is the 100-year anniversary of when the first movie with sound debuted. Savage said Johnston and Griffith found a lot of music in the band’s library from, and dedicated to, movies and decided to honour ‘talkies’, or movies with sound.

Reel Music will be performed on the Nexus at First stage in Salmon Arm, Saturday May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

