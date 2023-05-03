Flute soloist Eleanor Marshall, clarinet soloist Jo McDermott and alto saxophone soloist Kelly Collins rehearse for the Salmon Arm Community Band’s May 6 movie-themed concert. (Beth Savage photo)

Flute soloist Eleanor Marshall, clarinet soloist Jo McDermott and alto saxophone soloist Kelly Collins rehearse for the Salmon Arm Community Band’s May 6 movie-themed concert. (Beth Savage photo)

Music from the silver screen selected for upcoming Salmon Arm Community Band concert

Performing since the ’90s, band to play film scores to celebrate 100 years of movies with sound

Familiar songs from beloved movies are the focus of the Salmon Arm Community Band’s upcoming concert.

The community band will perform scores from classic and contemporary movie scenes at its Saturday, May 6 Reel Music concert.

The band is made up of around 50 members and the concert will have two directors, Jim Johnston and Syd Griffith. Beth Savage, a band member since 2008, said the band’s numbers fluctuate from season to season but it’s always a relatively big group.

“The band started in the late ‘90s, I don’t have an exact date,” said Savage. “I’ve been with it nearly 15 years now and I am by no means one of the early ones.”

The community band has an extensive library of music to choose from to perform, said Savage, and the movie-themed music is going to be exciting and familiar.

“There will be slow music, marches, modern and old, something for everyone.”

The show will feature flute, clarinet and alto saxophone soloists, and moments where other instruments are featured.

When deciding on the theme of the show and wanting to celebrate something special, band directors realized 2023 is the 100-year anniversary of when the first movie with sound debuted. Savage said Johnston and Griffith found a lot of music in the band’s library from, and dedicated to, movies and decided to honour ‘talkies’, or movies with sound.

Reel Music will be performed on the Nexus at First stage in Salmon Arm, Saturday May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

READ MORE: Valdy pleased to return to Salmon Arm for Word on the Lake Writers Festival

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmEntertainmentLive musicShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Next story
In ‘Oppenheimer,’ Cillian Murphy finally takes the lead in a Christopher Nolan epic

Just Posted

Former municipal candidate in 2022 election wants more equity in process so people who are marginalized have equal opportunity to participate in politics. (File photo)
Candidate in last Salmon Arm municipal election wants equity for future contenders

A truck passes over the old Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon, May 3. The river is included the BC River Forecast Centre’s Flood Watch for the Southern Interior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
High temperatures prompt rapid rise of rivers in the Shuswap

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

The Penticton Vees celebrate a 3-1 overtime win versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 3 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals held at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Penticton Vees/Twitter photo)
Silverbacks looking for vital win versus Vees in Game 4 of Interior Conference Finals