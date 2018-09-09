Jim Elliot
Shred Kelly performed at the final music in the bay show of the summer on Aug. 30
Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River
Parade kicks off the day, and plenty of fun was to be had at the fair grounds
Locking down first win of the season on home-ice
If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited
Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift
People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline
Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally
16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway
People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking
The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service
Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’
Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border
Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8
Montebello Museum, Lily Manor make list of 37 regional nominees
Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists
Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column
