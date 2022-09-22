Music, market and more celebrate BC Culture Days in Okanagan

Arts Council of North Okanagan kicks off 3 week celebration with full day of fun

BC Culture Days Ambassador Elodie Orsei Soulful is a French-Canadian soft-rock artist performing at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. at Polson Park. Her concert as well as many others throughout the day and night are free. (Contributed)

BC Culture Days Ambassador Elodie Orsei Soulful is a French-Canadian soft-rock artist performing at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. at Polson Park. Her concert as well as many others throughout the day and night are free. (Contributed)

Vernon is kicking off a provincewide celebration of culture with a full day of fun.

BC Culture Days will be launched by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan at Polson Park on Friday, Sept. 23, all day and evening.

Okanagan Indian Band’s Pauline Archachan will start the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., providing a welcome to the land, followed by words from dignitaries. Caroline Ivey, member of the National Culture Days board, will then present an Arts and Culture Volunteer award.

“Live music and dance performances will grace the bandstand from morning to night, starting with children’s acts in the early morning, moving into an afternoon for all ages, and closing with an upbeat evening concert hosted by Local Losers,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and events coordinator with the local arts council.

Performers include Seth Spotted Eagle, Kiki the Eco Elf, Silly of the Valley, Duane Marchand, Elodie Orsei, Mozi Bones, Hot Sax, Stonefruits and Cloaker.

Polson Artisan Night Market will be on site all day, along with local food trucks.

“You’ll also find about 30 activity and information tents with an array of things to see and do,” Kunzli said. “Come out and celebrate Vernon’s creative community and help us kick off 24 days of BC Culture.”

The 13th annual BC Culture Days runs until Oct. 26 with events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province and country, the Okanagan community and nearby regions.

Here are a few local events taking place:

• Under the Umbrellas community art project, Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre

• Handbound Journal Demonstrations Sept. 28 at the arts centre

• Discover the secrets of the mysterious Caetani House with a self-guided tour, Oct. 4-7

Arts and cultureThings to doVernon

 

Vernon’s own Sylix warrior Seth Spotted Eagle will help to kick off the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23 at Polson Park starting at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy his show as well as many others throughout the day and night, along with activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more at the free community event. (Seith Spotted Eagle Facebook photo)

Vernon’s own Sylix warrior Seth Spotted Eagle will help to kick off the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23 at Polson Park starting at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy his show as well as many others throughout the day and night, along with activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more at the free community event. (Seith Spotted Eagle Facebook photo)

Kelowna emo band Cloaker will be at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival Friday at Polson Park. The Culture in the Park After Dark evening session (starting at 4 p.m.), presented by Vernon’s Local Losers Studio, includes a variety of other mixed genre bands performing including Hot Sax, The Stonefruits and Mozi Bones. There will be many other performances on the Polson Park Stage starting at 10 a.m. Also enjoy around 30 activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more. This is a free community event. (Cloaker photo)

Kelowna emo band Cloaker will be at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival Friday at Polson Park. The Culture in the Park After Dark evening session (starting at 4 p.m.), presented by Vernon’s Local Losers Studio, includes a variety of other mixed genre bands performing including Hot Sax, The Stonefruits and Mozi Bones. There will be many other performances on the Polson Park Stage starting at 10 a.m. Also enjoy around 30 activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more. This is a free community event. (Cloaker photo)

Previous story
CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Just Posted

The popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale and Ooh-la-la purse raffle are coming up this Saturday, Sept 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena next to the Centenoka Park Mall on 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm. All profits go to the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit. (Image by Mosharrof MoHo from Pixabay)
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

The Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck with its 104-foot ladder could be seen outside Hall 3 in downtown Salmon Arm Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, lights flashing, with the ladder moving up and down repeatedly. Fire Chief Brad Shirley assures it was just undergoing maintenance from the factory that built it. It’s in good shape, nothing alarming, no fire at Hall 3, he smiled. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nothing alarming:’ Ladder on Salmon Arm’s new fire truck in good shape

Young agrarians Lewis and Vincent Burkholder operate the Burkholder Brothers Corn Farm, while Jordan Wales and Ashley Campbell the new faces behind Pete Murray’s Corn Farm.(Contributed)
Young farmers upholding Chase’s reputation for sweet corn

Improvements to Lakeshore Road are one of 10 projects listed as short-term priorities in Salmon Arm’s 2022 Corporate Strategic Plan. (File photo)
Council approves projects plan for City of Salmon Arm’s next 10 years