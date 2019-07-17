Music on the Lake keeps rhythm with Shuswap summer concerts

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Music puts the sizzle in a Shuswap summer.

Programs across the region give residents and visitors the opportunity to relax and enjoy a variety of genres every night of the week.

If it’s Tuesday, it must be Chase, where Music on the Lake concerts are held at 7 p.m. throughout July and August.

Village of Chase Coun. Ali Maki says the program was created after Shuswap Tourism advised council what was happening across the Shuswap.

“They announced that six out of seven spots were filled and we told them we’d take the seventh, which is Tuesday,” says Maki, noting that while the program was initiated and supported by council, it is now run by the Chase and District Festival Society. “We’ve had just over 1,000 people in the park on a Tuesday night.”

Chair of the festival society, Maki says the program is also widely and enthusiastically supported by the Chase business community.

Read more: Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Read more: Chase plays music on the lake

Read more: Sicamous Beach Park concerts to include beer on tap

She says the beautiful venue at Chase Memorial Beach includes a green room at the back of the bandshell, where artists can relax before their performance.

“People have donated furniture (for it) and the artists always leave a bit of memorabilia for us to put up in that back room.

Maki was busy setting up for the July 16 performance and was looking forward to hearing former Canadian Idol finalist Suzi Rawn, Jon Treichel, Neil Brun and Richard Graham.

“They are fantastic,” shei says. “Suzy has played before with different collaborations and we’re very excited to have them back.”

Another big draw to the laid-back summer concerts is the presence of food trucks and a beer garden.

Concerts take place at 7 p.m. and include Paisley Groove on July 23 and Hanne Kat on July 30.

On Aug. 6, entertainment will be provided by Coal Davie and the Rockabillionaires.

Chase’s popular Cornstock takes place on Aug. 13 with performances by Jeremy Kneeshaw, Soul Patch and Tanner Dawson and his band Tennessee Walker.

“They are absolutely fantastic and Tanner is like a rising star,” Maki says, noting Dawson and his band are booking shows all over the province. “We have given him solo shows and to see him grow since he was a teen gives you goosebumps.”

Maki says the popular, annual Cornstock used to take place on a Saturday and was moved to the Music on the Lake last year.

“We start a bit earlier than normal and have three bands,” says Maki, pointing out the event supports local farmers and includes children’s activities. “We had more than 1,000 people last year.”

Music on the Lake features two more great concerts to round off the summer season – Lauren Mayell performs on Aug. 20 and Ben Klick appears on Aug. 27.

Take a chair or a blanket and perhaps a picnic and enjoy the sound of great music on a summer evening.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter