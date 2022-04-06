Musical celebration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber coming to Salmon Arm

Show will take place April 26 at Song Sparrow Hall

Music of the Night: The Concert Tour stops at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on April 26, 2022. (Music of the Night photo)

A musical celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber is coming to Salmon Arm.

The Music of the Night: The Concert Tour will be held at Song Sparrow Hall on Tuesday, April 26.

The successful musical theatre composer will be celebrated through his most iconic music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard and more.

The Music of the Night cast is composed of musical theatre veterans including Tenor Nic Kyle, an internationally acclaimed tenor – now living in both Abbotsford and New Zealand – who has performed in London’s West End and has played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia and New Zealand, and is currently in a touring production of Shrek through New Zealand.

The cast also includes B.C.’s own Melina Shein, who stunned audiences with her high-noted Phantom vocals.

Under this acclaimed creative team, The Music of the Night will remind B.C. audiences why Andrew Lloyd Webber is the musical

phenomenon he is known to be.

Tickets for the Salmon Arm performance are available on eventbrite.ca.

Arts and Entertainment