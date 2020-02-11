Jeffrey Demoe (Jackson), Zaiah Ingram (Jill), Ellen Campbell (Bunny) and Gus Hansen (Spider) play out a scene in Doesn’t Time Fly, a musical theatre dinner comedy showing at the Schubert Centre Feb. 11-15. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Musical comedy plays on Carnival ’60s theme

Doesn’t Time Fly flashes back to 1969, from 2019, for a group of friends who roomed together

All the big hair, tie dye and colourful antics of the ’60s are playing out in a comedic flashback to the good old days.

Doesn’t Time Fly is a two-act, dinner theatre musical production on nightly at the Schubert Centre Feb. 11-15. Set in 2019, the play follows a couple who get a call from a couple they roomed with in 1969. Despite being 50 years ago, their memories are still strong, although not always on the same page. They recall their younger selves not having a care in the world, living off peace, love and a bit of recreational marijuana. The split stage plays out the parallels in a funny musical, yet carrying an undertone of regrets and missed opportunities.

“This year’s Carnival theme of the ’60s was really a blessing as I am one of those rare people that grew up in and remember the good times we had,” writer and director Mike Poirier said.

And the music was like a dream come true for Julie Armitage, the music director for the play.

“There was so much awesome music in the ’60s, she spent hours trying to choose the 11 songs we have,” Poirier said.

The youth in the cast also recently played out their skills to raise funds for the Schubert Centre, which needs a new furnace. Staged at Home Building Centre, they stood as mannequins in the store and gave snippets of the play when ever someone dropped money in the donation bucket. The fundraising continues throughout Carnival and Home Building Centre will match the funds donated.

Poirier and Armitage have been putting on dinner theater since 2006 with a few breaks in between.

“We partnered with Winter Carnival and the Schubert Centre for several reasons,” Poirier said. “The Winter Carnival is an amazing community participation event that allows me to write a play about our town, its citizens and to follow the Carnival theme for that year. The Schubert Centre was chosen as our preferred venue because of the room, availability during Carnival and Jack Gareb’s enthusiasm to have us there.”

The show runs nightly at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and show at 7:30. Tickets, $49, are available at the Vernon Winter Carnival office or at vernonwintercarnival.com or at the Schubert Centre.

READ MORE: Youth spread peace and love for Vernon seniors

READ MORE: GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival parade gets in the groove

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm man, one of 14 siblings, recounts family’s journey to Canada

Just Posted

Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

CSRD recruitment drive aims to boost numbers, maintain accreditation

Highway 97A reopens following collision south of Sicamous

Incident occurred between Riverside and Zettergreen roads

Shuswap Search & Rescue called to three incidents over 10 days

Local members play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

Salmon Arm man, one of 14 siblings, recounts family’s journey to Canada

Alfred Schalm shares biographies of father, uncles in new book

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

‘Uphold UNDRIP’: John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canadian/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival

Eighteen clubs will play two regular season games during four-day event

Vernon community radio station bid goes to public hearing

Society confident licence will be granted and aiming to broadcast by fall

Most Read