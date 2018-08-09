Musical flow

Matthew Fleming and Jordan Dick pick out some smooth jazz to fill the Ross Street Plaza with during their afternoon Downtown Live performance on Friday, Aug. 3. Next up in the concert series is Francois Et Guillaume at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, Nice Verdes at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 and Tomy Thisdale at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, all at the Ross Street Plaza. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)