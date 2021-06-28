Siobhán Williams, known as SIØBHAN, released her first single Everything in the beginning of June with a music video filmed in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

Siobhán Williams, known as SIØBHAN, released her first single Everything in the beginning of June with a music video filmed in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

Musician explores existentialism in Revelstoke-based music video

SIØBHAN is an actress and musician who lives part-time in the area

Siobhán Williams started writing music when she was 12-years-old and recording it on her two-year-old sister’s Fisher Price tape recorder with the classical guitar she picked up from a second-hand store.

As she got older, Williams, who now performs under the name SIØBHAN, said songwriting became really therapeutic for her.

“Usually the songs that I write come from the need to get out a feeling that I don’t really know how to put into words properly and the music and melody just seem to be able to elevate that and express it in a better way.”

Her first single Everything, came out June 9, 2021, alongside a music video that was filmed in Revelstoke.

Williams is an actor and has focused on that for most of her adult life. However, with the pandemic throwing the entertainment industry for a loop, she said she is ready to prioritize music now and knows that the two skills make a good package.

“I was part of a project a few years ago, it was a TV series, and I got to sing in that,” she said.

Williams said she wrote Everything, on a rainy day in her bedroom when she was thinking about existential stuff.

“I have found that there seems to be a gap between music that is catchy, and really punchy and that’s really exhilarating but also that has really meaningful lyrics,” she said.

Williams sang, played electric guitar and some of the synths on the track. In her upcoming songs, she also plays the bass and the drums.

She said the three upcoming songs are very different, one doo-wop, one low-fi garage rock and another is a “James Bond theme song”.

The music video was filmed by Revelstoke’s Joshua Schneider at JS Mediahouse. Williams lives in the Revelstoke area part-time.

READ MORE: Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer

For local news in your inbox every morning sign up for our newsletter!

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Previous story
Author tells true story of the B.C. kids’ post-war candy protest that swept the country

Just Posted

Following a walk around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm to read poems posted for a vigil on Friday, June 25 to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., participants were welcome to write a thought on a small flag and display it with others. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

A driver was ticketed on June 26 after police found a vehicle doing donuts at the Highway 1/Tappen Valley Road intersection. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1

Chances casino in Salmon Arm has announced it will open its doors on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

An algal bloom gave Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm a greenish hue over the summer of 2020. (Shuswap Watershed Council photo)
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms