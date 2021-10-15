Musician with Summerland connection to perform online concert

A British musician with a Summerland connection will perform an online concert on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Steve Rodgers will perform the online concert from his home on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., PST. The concert will last around an hour and will be followed by a question and answers session.

Earlier, Rodgers held a solo concert via the Zoom platform on Sunday, Oct. 10.

In recent years, Rodgers has performed in Summerland on at least three occasions to help raise funds for local charities, including the Critteraid animal sanctuary.

Rodgers is the son of singer-songwriter Paul Rodgers, who lives in Summerland. The elder Rodgers is known for his music with Free, Bad Company and Queen. The musical style of Steve Rodgers is not the same as that of Paul Rodgers.

Information on his music can be found online at steverodgersmusic.co.uk/ and ticket information for the Oct. 24 concert will be available through his Facebook page at facebook.com/Steverodgersmusic

