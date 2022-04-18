Mutual appreciation: Musician Barney Bentall performs at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

Singer/songwriter Barney Bentall shares an exchange with appreciative audience members during a sold-out performance at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday night, April 16, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

It was an evening of mutual appreciation shared between Barney Bentall and his Salmon Arm audience.

During his sold-out April 16 performance at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall, the B.C. singer/songwriter was quick to develop a rapport with the crowd of approximately 200. Through stories and song, shared over two 45-minute sets, Bentall expressed his gratitude for the audience, while members of the crowd did the same in return through applause and interactions that included multiple sing-alongs.

While introducing one of his older songs, Bentall shared a story about once performing a dry-grad in Salmon Arm.

The concert, Song Sparrow’s first full house without health-related capacity restrictions, was organized by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society and ROOTSandBLUES.

“It was magical night for the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society”, said artistic director Kevin Tobin. “From the capacity audience sing-alongs, to showcasing the talents of an iconic Canadian artist, and introducing the attendees to the beautiful Song Sparrow Hall, after a two-year hiatus from presenting live music it was a wonderful return!”

The Bentall concert was the first gig of 2022 hosted by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) outside of ROOTSandBLUES, which returns to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds Aug. 18-21 for the festival’s 30th anniversary. On Sept. 11, the SAFMS hosts the Joel Plaskett Emergency at Song Sparrow Hall. The Juno Award-winner will be accompanied by fellow Juno winner Mo Kenney. Tickets are $35 plus tax. For tickets and info, visit rootsandblues.ca, or phone the festival box office at 250-833-4096 from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

