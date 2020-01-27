Sean Rogers cuts and serves slices of competing pies for donation to RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum as part of the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest, held during the Heritage Week Celebration at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (File photo)

National Pie Day call-out: Pies wanted for annual Best of the Shuswap contest

RJ Haney Heritage Village puts out the call for entries for annual fundraiser

Just in time for National Pie Day, RJ Haney Heritage Village is calling on local bakers to start planning their entries for the 24th Annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest.

The contest takes place during the Heritage Week Celebration at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Judged by appearance, authenticity, texture and taste, apple, fruit or berry pies must be made the old fashioned way, from scratch.

After the judging, slices of the pies may be purchased for $2.50 each, with the proceeds going towards extraordinary projects at the Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Read more: A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Winners will walk away with this year’s title, an engraved trophy and dinner theatre tickets for two to the 2020 Villains and Vittles summer dinner theatre production at Haney.

Winners are also invited to donate a pie to Best of the Shuswap Pie auction!

Pies are to dropped off at the mall on the 22nd, between 10 and 11 a.m. in the centre court.

For official pie contest rules, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org, call the Village at 250-832-5243 or email info@salmonarmmuseum.org.

