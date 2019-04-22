Netflix filming in North Okanagan

Multiple downtown locations and scenic areas to star in TV production

Some downtown Vernon businesses could star in the Netflix spotlight.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has notified area businesses of a TV production coming to the area.

“Netflix will tentatively be filming B-roll footage at multiple downtown locations April 26 and 30,” the Chamber states. “Some filming may also occur in scenic areas of the community.”

The filming will be strictly scenics, and no actors will be in town.

“No other details about the production are available at this time.”

