New crop of contestants ready to dance

Couples meet instructors for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, the popular event set for Nov. 23.

Fitness studio owner Melissa Treleaven is paired with instructor Orlando Robertson to do the jive in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Cheryl Peterson/Promise Photography)

On the heels of of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, a new crop of contestants are up for learning some new dance moves for the fall event.

City Dance instructors were on hand at a recent meet-and-greet event for the dancers and led them through some of the steps they’ll be learning starting in mid-September in preparation for the Nov. 23 event at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

This year’s crop of dancers include a politician, a physician, a firefighter, business owners and fitness instructors, among other high-profile community individuals.

Reflecting the overwhelming demand for tickets last year, which saw all tickets sold in the opening minutes, the price of attending the event has been increased to $75. The increase also takes into account that proceeds from this year’s event will be split between Larch Hills Nordic Society for the chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice Society to help fund their programs. The new ticket price will help pay for higher expenses this year, including higher insurance costs.

Also to ensure that tickets are available to the general public, ticket sales to dancers, instructors and sponsors will be limited. This means at least 200 of the 415 tickets will be available for purchase from the general public.

Foreseeing the possibility that all tickets will be gone on the first day, Jen Findlay, in charge of reserved seating and Suzy Beckner, who is overseeing ticket sales, plan to set up a ticket sales table at the recreation centre on Sept. 30. The auditorium lobby doors will be open from 1 until 4 p.m. for ticket sales.

Those wishing to ensure that they obtain a ticket or tickets for reserved tables will want to get in on this advance sale. Tickets not sold on Sept. 30 will be taken to Wearabouts to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once again, City Dance is a major sponsor of this event with their instructors contributing many hours of lessons to polish up the dance routines of the contestants. This year, five couples will compete in the amateur division and five individuals will compete along with their instructors in the pro-am division. In both divisions, a Nufloors winner and runner-up trophy will be awarded.

Besides the dance competition, the audience will be able to shake it out on the dance floor to a live band. Once again there will be showcase performances to keep the audience entertained and refreshments will be served. While the evening does not include a full-scale dinner, no one has ever complained there wasn’t enough good food.

For the first time, advanced online voting will take place on a new secure website being set up by Carl Flatmann and Jonathan Bakker. More information on this will be forthcoming. This will give dancers a chance to let summer visitors and local residents know that their votes will be converted into $5 stars. These donations will be added to the audience star votes and the judges’ points to determine the winners in each category.

Dancers for 2018

Couples amateur division

• Shuswap MLA Greg and his spouse Georgina Kyllo dancing the foxtrot.

• Dr. Herman Venter and his wife Linda, owner of Chadalin Medi-Spa, performing the waltz.

• Jordan Grieve, a realtor and his wife, Brittany Grieve will be dancing the Charleston

• Larry Cleave, the produce manager at Askew’s and Dana Thiessen, a teacher and fitness instructor are dancing salsa.

• Caleb Makortoff and Amanda Moga, colleagues at SASCU Financial will perform a rhumba.

Pro-am division

• Teacher Alex Seal is paired with instructor Simone Goerner to perform a hip-hop number.

• Makeup artist and entrepreneur Missy Mackintosh will be dancing with Jens Goerner and performing the hustle.

• Fitness studio owner Melissa Treleaven is paired with instructor Orlando Robertson for the jive.

• Volunteer firefighter and engineer Graham Spence is dancing with Heather Stranks doing the Argentine tango.

• Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Phil McIntyre-Paul is dancing with instructor Ingalise Abbott, performing a bachata number.

