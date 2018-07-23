The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 8. Submitted photo

Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are bringing over 50 years of performing folk, rock, bluegrass and country blues together, to the South Okanagan Events Centre for one unforgettable night on Nov. 8.

Fresh off their 18 month 50th Anniversary Tour, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top 10 hits such as Fishin’ In The Dark and Mr. Bojangles, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate. Their 1972 ground-breaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The bands’ recording of Mr. Bojangles was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 Fishin’ In the Dark was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA.

Today, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter) continue their non-stop touring in their 52nd year together. Three musical powerhouses joining them on stage in 2018 are Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes. Recent tour stops have included Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many more. Their recent sold out concert filmed and recorded live for the 50th Anniversary at The Historic Ryman Auditorium is an Emmy Award winning PBS Pledge Special.

Tickets are $49.50 and $69.50 (additional service charges apply) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or by calling 1-877-763-2849.

