North Okanagan cowboys go virtual for Christmas

These cowboys are clicking into a new era to bring Christmas to your living room.

Vernon’s own, Rob Dinwoodie will take the stage with bandmates Dixon Zalit and Tim Boulter for a Cowboy Christmas, streamed Dec. 11-25.

The seats will be empty at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, but the trio will still perform their family-friendly concert.

“I thought that a Christmas Show would have to be postponed ‘till next year,” said Dinwoodie.

But he is pleased to jump on the virtual bandwagon in order to bring some Christmas cheer into the homes of many.

“In a year when everything has been put on hold, let this show bring back the joy we all need.”

Dinwoodie and friends will provide a unique Christmas show with traditional and original songs as well as cowboy poetry. The concert will highlight some of the instruments that people associate with western music; mandolin, banjo, stand up bass, acoustic guitar and harmonica. Original songs will reflect on Christmas customs with an Okanagan flavour.

For tickets visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469). Pick your preferred show date and then you have five hours to watch the concert in the comfort of your home.

