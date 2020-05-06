North Okanagan drive-in sells out movie passes

Starlight Drive-In has reduced capacity in order to conform to social distancing

It’s been a sell-season opener for Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In.

After recently announcing that it would re-open in May, but with some limitations, due to coronavirus concerns, the outdoor theatre sold out before it the big screen even lit up.

The drive-in’s first showing, Thursday, April 30 is sold out for Sonic the Hedgehog and 1917. And so are the next nine showings up to and including May 11 (which are the only showings available to buy tickets for at this point).

It’s likely further showings may allow for more tickets to be sold.

“Please be aware that our capacity for our first weekend will be very limited as we work through and test our required changes,” Starlight’s website says.

Current showings are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Tickets must be pre-purchased at ticketseller.ca

READ MORE: Enderby’s Starlight drive in plans to re-open amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Enderby Drive-In theatre announces opening night

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Viral Okanagan father-son duo back with Moore to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

Salmon Arm Council investigates stretching city park uses to include yoga, exercise classes

Yoga instructor suggests considering a special business licence and booking system for parks

Salmon Arm sprinkling restrictions mean not going with the flow

Watering soon only permitted during specified hours, two days per week

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Webinars offered to help those affected with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offering information series for South Okanagan and Similkameen residents

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

Most Read