North Okanagan drive-in sells out movie passes

Starlight Drive-In has reduced capacity in order to conform to social distancing

It’s been a sell-season opener for Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In.

After recently announcing that it would re-open in May, but with some limitations, due to coronavirus concerns, the outdoor theatre sold out before it the big screen even lit up.

The drive-in’s first showing, Thursday, April 30 is sold out for Sonic the Hedgehog and 1917. And so are the next nine showings up to and including May 11 (which are the only showings available to buy tickets for at this point).

It’s likely further showings may allow for more tickets to be sold.

“Please be aware that our capacity for our first weekend will be very limited as we work through and test our required changes,” Starlight’s website says.

Current showings are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Tickets must be pre-purchased at ticketseller.ca

